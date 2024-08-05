JJ Banda has a tendency of faking illnesses for public sympathy – Jack  Mwiimbu

JJ has a tendency of faking illnesses for public sympathy – Mwiimbu



IN the wake of Emmanuel Banda’s mysterious escape from Chipata General Hospital, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has pointed out that the fugitive law maker is a skilled performer specialised in acting sick.







This morning, the country woke to the unbelievable news that the Petauke Central member of parliament had escaped from prison shocking everyone just like it was about two months ago, May 25 to precise when Zambia woke up to his “abduction”.





Banda resurfaced from the abduction two later just as mysteriously as he had vanished and was in the custody of the state until he was charged with aggravated robbery for an incident in 2016.



He was then moved from Lusaka and held in Zambia Correctional facility in Chipata but was taken ill and admitted to Chipata General Hospital on August 1.



After four days in the facility, Banda is said to have slipped through the fingers of two police officers and three Zambia Correctional Service officers who were keeping guard of him.



He said to have squeezed through a window standing two meteres high and vanished in the darkness of Chipata City.



The five security personnel are in detention labouring to explained to the their commanders how the let an aggravated robbery suspect out of sight.



In the meantime, Banda’s three wives who are said to have been with him at the time of the escape are also being quizzed.



Addressing the media to confirm Banda’s escapw this this morning Mwiimbu said his fellow honourable had a habit of faking illnesses in order to attract sympathy from the public.



The minister stated that unlike social media reports, Banda was always taken care of by Government whenever he felt unwell.



“During elections in 2021, he was always on a wheelchair trying to seek sympathy from the electorate. He likes making up illnesses. You can check, you will see Jay Banda on a wheelchair,” he said.



“We always took him to the hospital when he got sick and we always treated him humanly. He was always with his wives and never did they complain of a problem. If they had a problem why didn’t they say? Definitely there’s something more to this.”



Mwiimbu revealed that the Government is only aware of Banda having a history of hernia and not any other illness.



He said it should be noted that the current administration has nothing against the law maker but only wants him to face the law for allegedly committing a crime.



“Whenever Honourable Banda committed a crime in the PF, he was always protected by the highest office. No action was taken because he was sitting in heaven.”



“We have nothing against him as an individual but we have everything against him because of his criminality. There’s no way I can support Banda when he committed a crime,” disclosed Mwiimbu.



The Minister further wondered why an innocent person as the fugitive claims to be, would run away from lawful custody.



CAPTION: Emmanuel JJ Banda being wheeled out of court on a charge back in 2021



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 5, 2024