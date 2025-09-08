JOE MALANJI’S $11 MILLION COULD HAVE BUILT HOSPITALS AND SCHOOLS – GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST MWANAJITI





Human Rights and Governance Activist Ngande Mwanajiti Shares……..









Law and Society



Our laws are not mere decoration. They are the backbone of justice and order. No self respecting lawyer should ever use litigation as a tool to frustrate justice. The law exists to serve the people, not to shield wrongdoers.





The recent statement from the DEC goes beyond individuals. It is about Zambia itself. It is about integrity in public life and the duty of national service. It calls for honest lifestyles, and such a call deserves an honest and robust response from the media.





When evidence was stolen from a mall, the nation was rightly alarmed. Yet, despite fierce contestation, justice prevailed and a conviction was secured. Even so, the Magistrate hesitated to impose a sentence that matched the gravity of the crime. This gap between guilt and punishment leaves justice looking incomplete.





What is most disturbing is the arrogance of Malanji, wasting time throughout the trial. Convenience, is more important. Eleven million dollars could have built hospitals or schools, but instead it vanished into private hands. It is contempt for the public, while others defend this theft.





Our government machinery is under siege.We are witnessing corruption and attempts at state capture. The arrogance on display, exposes the danger of cartels tightening their grip on Zambia’s future.We ask: is Zambia being “sold” piece by piece to a new cartel?

#SunFmTvNews