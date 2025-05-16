John Ewing Jr. makes history as Omaha elects first Black mayor

John Ewing Jr. etched his name into Omaha’s history books Tuesday night, becoming the city’s first Black mayor following a decisive win over Republican incumbent Jean Stothert.

Ewing, who has long served as Douglas County Treasurer, unseated Stothert as she sought an unprecedented fourth term in office. The race culminated in a historic shift for Omaha and a potentially symbolic victory for Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Fresh off his win, John Ewing Jr. delivered a hopeful message centered on inclusion and collective progress.

“Tonight, we embark on a new chapter,” he told a cheering crowd of supporters. “Together we will build an Omaha that offers opportunity for the ‘good life’ — to everyone.”

Jean Stothert, who made history as the city’s first woman to hold the office, acknowledged her opponent’s victory in a gracious concession and looked back on her tenure with pride.

“Tonight, I’m very proud, grateful and hopeful. Proud of 12 years of success. I’m grateful for your support, your friendship and your trust. And I’m hopeful that the momentum we have created will continue,” she said.

Confirming her concession, Stothert added, “I called John Ewing and I congratulated him. John Ewing is inheriting tonight a great city, and we leave a strong foundation for the city that we love. We are grateful and we are hopeful.”

Ewing’s win may signal shifting winds in a state that generally leans Republican. Though Nebraska remains solidly red in statewide contests, Omaha — often seen as a “blue dot” — has emerged as a competitive battleground for Democrats.

National Democrats seized on the moment. Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin cited the result as part of a broader trend.

“From coast to coast, from blue to purple to even red states, Democrats are overwhelmingly outperforming Republicans in nearly every election held this year — as voters condemn Republicans’ plot to attack Social Security and health care while hiking prices on working families every chance they get.”

Back in Nebraska, party leaders heralded Ewing’s ascent as a milestone for representation and leadership.

“As a public servant for 43 years, Mayor-elect Ewing’s commitment to the people of the great state of Nebraska speaks for itself,” said Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb. “My fellow Nebraskans: We made historic progress tonight, and tomorrow, the hard work continues on as we look to 2026. Democrats are here to do the work for the people.”