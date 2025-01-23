John General proposed to make baby with childless congregant – Witness



The Lusaka Magistrates Court has heard how Pentecostal Papa, John General proposed to a childless married woman seeking his assistance that they ‘make’ a baby together.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/156AzGmhqe/?mibextid=oFDknk



The self-styled prophet whose official names are John Nundwe is said to have made the ungodly suggestion via a text message as revealed by Jeff Sitali, a Cyber Security analyst – Incidence response, from Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority(ZICTA).





Sitali took the stand to testify against the owner of Miracle Impact Church as the prosecution continues to build its rape case against the controversial clergyman.



Sitali was testifying in a matter in which John General is facing one count of rape contrary to section 132 and 133 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.





It is alleged that on November 22, 2023 in Lusaka, Nundwe unlawfully had canal knowledge of EN without her consent.



During trial yesterday, Sitali said he had been tasked to sniff through an Iphone 13 Pro Max which is said to have been left behind by John General as he undertook the infamous naked marathon after he was allegedly caught in the act.





The ZICTA official told the court that he was asked to retrieve deleted WhatsApp messages and voice notes for conversations between the owner of the phone and the victim.





“The authority had received a request from Zambia Police dated January 4, 2024, and it was received at the authority on January 10,2024. The request was to carry out a forensic examination on an Iphone 13 Pro Max belonging to a John Nundwe,” he said.



Sitali said he extracted 11 WhatsApp messages between John General and the victim and presented the messages in his digital forensics report.



“There was no deleted Whatsapp messages on the submitted device,” he said.





Sitali said he retrieved a message sent by the victim on October 27, 2022 at 17:07 hours stating that “Daddy, what can I do for me to have a baby, please.”



He said another message from the victim was on October 27, 2022 at 17:08 hours which read ” I need a child, Daddy please.”



And in response, Nundwe on December 15, 2022 at 14:16 texted” Bwela Tupange.”





He said some message contents were not displayed.



When asked by state Prosecutor, Joe Phiri why some messages had no contents in the report, he said they could have been deleted by the sender.



“Is that the only possibility?” He asked. The witness said it could also could be that there was a timer for the messages.





In cross examination when asked how many messages were sent by the accused out of 11 messages? He said Nundwe sent one text.



He said Nundwe communicated with the victim four times…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/01/23/john-general-proposed-to-make-baby-with-childless-congregant-witness/



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba January 23, 2025