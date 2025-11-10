John Sangwa Courts The Church as MNR Pushes for a Million-voter Base

Sangwa Courts The Church as MNR Pushes for a Million-voter Base



Movement for National Renewal (MNR) leader John Sangwa, SC, and his political partner Dolika Banda met Archbishop Alick Banda this morning in what insiders frame as a strategic outreach to lend moral capital to their emerging movement.





The Archbishop offered counsel, encouragement and prayer, a gesture that signals growing curiosity within religious circles about Sangwa’s political intentions.





Sangwa is pushing an ambitious target of one million registered supporters before transforming MNR into a full political party. His message is disruptive. He wants Zambians to bankroll his campaign to prevent what he calls foreign capture once in government.





It is a direct challenge to the traditional funding pipelines that shape Zambian politics.



But the movement carries a paradox. Sangwa and Banda project intellectual authority and legal gravitas, but they remain politically untested.





Critics argue that MNR is still an elite bubble with no confirmed grassroots machinery. Supporters say this is the beginning of a clean, citizen-driven alternative.





The coming weeks will show whether this moral momentum can translate into constituency-level presence or remain an urban conversation.



