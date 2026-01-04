John Sangwa has achieved  10%  of  1 million supporters

MNR FOUNDER JOHN SANGWA EXTENDS MOBILIZATION OF 1 MILLION SUPPORTERS TO END OF FEBRUARY





Fellow Citizen,



I invite you to participate in the Movement for National Renewal (MNR), a civic platform committed to building one million (1,000,000) citizens ready to live and lead by the Constitution.





As of 31 December 2025, we had recorded nearly 10% of this target. Early technical challenges on the digital platform affected participation, but these have now been resolved.





To preserve the integrity of the process and allow full nationwide participation, the mobilisation period has been extended to 28 February 2026.





Participation may be anonymous, with privacy safeguards in place. A public progress counter will be available on the MNR website.





If you have not yet recorded your participation, please do so using my referral link below: https://mnr-zambia.com/r/bb29b48d





If you have already recorded your participation, I encourage you to share this message with other citizens who may wish to participate, using my referral link or your own referral link.



Thank you for your support.