John Sangwa SC Canes President Hichilema



..you have passed an illegal Statutory Instrument no.24 of 2025 on judges.





The Constitutional Court gave direction.



On 31 July 2023, the Constitutional Court delivered judgment in this cause and held that:





i)Emoluments-setting authority: The power to determine judges` emoluments rests

exclusively with the Emoluments Commission, acting on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, pursuant to Articles 122(3), 123(1) and 264 of the Constitution.





ii) Supersession of presidential SI powers: The President’s powers under sections 3 and 12 of the Judges (Conditions of Service) Act to prescribe emoluments by statutory instrument.



were overridden by the Emoluments Commission Act, 2022, and Parliament was

directed to amend the Act accordingly (paras J89-J100)





3. Ongoing oversight: The Minister of Finance was ordered to submit six-monthly reports to

Parliament on progress toward full constitutional compliance.