JOINT COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE STATE VISIT TO ZAMBIA BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BURUNDI, HIS EXCELLENCY MR. ÉVARISTE NDAYISHIMIYE.

LUSAKA, 3RD AUGUST 2024

At the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi undertook a State Visit to Lusaka, Zambia from 1st to 3rd August, 2024.

President Ndayishimiye’s delegation included: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation; Minister of Environment, Agriculture and Livestock; and Minister of Trade, Transport, Industry and Tourism and Other Government Senior Officials.

President Hichilema was accompanied by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Minister of Transport and Logistics and Other Senior Government Officials.

The two Heads of State praised their friendly and excellent bilateral relations, noting that the State Visit to Lusaka, Zambia, demonstrated their strong desire to strengthen their bilateral ties as a foundation for mutual development benefiting their respective peoples.

The two Heads of State noted that the State Visit was preceded by the Fifth Session of the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC) which was held in Lusaka, Zambia from 12th to 14th June, 2024.

The leaders further appreciated that since the convening of the JPCC, they noted progress on the implementation of the Agreed decisions of the JPCC through the operationalization of the General Cooperation Agreement, MoU on Diplomatic and Political Consultations, MoU on VISA Waiver and travel procedures for Holders of Diplomatic Passports. They instructed relevant services to pursue negotiations to extend visa waiver for other types of passports to facilitate free movement of persons of the two brotherly countries.

The two Heads of State held high-level talks in Lusaka on 1st August, 2024 which inter alia focused on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest and concern. The discussions were held in a friendly and brotherly atmosphere, during which, the two Presidents recalled the common indelible history that characterized the struggle for independence from colonial rule.

At bilateral level, the two Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment to continue developing bilateral cooperation, including transport and infrastructure, trade and investment, education, fisheries and livestock, environment, agriculture and mining, to meet the development agenda for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

His Excellency President Hichilema indicated that Burundi is a key export destination for Zambia, with export volume averaging US$ 25.05 million in the last five years in commodities such as salt, Sulphur, earth, stone, plaster, lime and cement, cereals, sugars and sugar confectionery.

While His Excellency President Ndayishimiye stressed that trade volumes between the two countries could be increased beyond the current figures with the development of the Lake Tanganyika Corridor and respective port infrastructure.

In this regard, the two Heads of State recognized the importance of both countries implementing the MoU on the improvement of port and maritime infrastructure, as well as the development of the Lake Tanganyika Corridor, which would connect the corridor to Mpulungu port and Nseluka via road and the TAZARA railway line.

The Nseluka-Mpulungu project, would be carried out using the Public-Private Partnership model. They also emphasized the necessity of cooperating to create a Multilateral Water Transport Agreement and Sister Port Agreements among the Lake Tanganyika riparian states.

Regarding trade and economic cooperation, the two Presidents pledged their government`s support to remove trade barriers, both tariff and non-tariff, in accordance with rules and principles governing international trade in order to boost bilateral trade volumes.

In this regard, they gave the Transport, Commerce, and Infrastructure Ministers instructions to investigate ways to improve commerce between the two nations, especially by taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the AfCFTA and COMESA Treaties, to which both nations are State Parties. Additionally, they urged the private sector to take advantage of both nations’ pro-business policies.

To further strengthen the existing bilateral cooperation, the two Heads of State presided over the signing of the following Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs):

MoU on Commercial Cooperation.

MoU in the field strengthening Social Protection and Child Welfare and Development Systems.

MoU in Agriculture and Agricultural Research.

MoU in Fisheries and Livestock.

MOU between University of Burundi and the University of Zambia.

MOU in cooperation in extradition of fugitive criminals.

At the regional, continental and international levels, the two Heads of State praised their common vision for the implementation the 2063 African Union Agenda. The two leaders further emphasized the necessity of preserving peace, security, and stability on a worldwide scale in relation to the state of global security. They reaffirmed their commitment to respecting each state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to opposing unlawful governmental transitions.

To guarantee that the South-South Cooperation agenda is given priority in multilateral fora, the Leaders emphasized the necessity of ongoing talks to form partnerships. They underlined the necessity of reforming the UN and other multilateral institutions to increase their effectiveness, accountability, representation, and responsiveness to geopolitical realities.

The two leaders urged all State Parties to uphold their commitments to the sustainable management of natural resources and ecosystems, and they reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement and other Multilateral Environment Agreements (MEAs) regarding climate change and global environmental governance.

The two Presidents deplored the negative impact of climate change in both countries. President Hichilema proclaimed a National Disaster and Emergency due to extreme drought induced by El Niño weather conditions in the 2023/2024 rain season, exacerbated by climate change. In this perspective, and for the purpose of solidarity, His Excellency Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, provided a donation of 5,000 tons of food comprised of tons of rice, beans, and maize for afflicted people in the Republic of Zambia. President Hichilema expressed gratitude for this solidarity and support from Burundi during this challenging time.

The two Leaders affirmed their commitment to continue supporting each other’s candidatures at the continental and international levels.

His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema pledged support to his Burundian Counterpart, His Excellency Mr. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi when he takes over the COMESA chairmanship later this year.

During his visit to Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, addressed parliament of the Republic of Zambia and served as the Guest of Honor at the 96th Agricultural and Commercial Show.

At the conclusion of the State Visit, Excellency President Ndayishimiye expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency President Hichilema, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Zambia for the warm reception and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their stay in Lusaka, Zambia.

To further strengthen the excellent relations between the two countries, His Excellency Mr. Évariste Ndayishimiye conveyed an invitation to his counterpart and Brother, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, to pay an official visit to Burundi.

His Excellency President Hichilema commended His Excellency Mr. Évariste Ndayishimiye for making the State Visit to the Republic of Zambia and accepting the invitation to be the Guest of Honor at the 96th Agriculture and Commercial Show, themed “Creating a Competitive Future.”

Issued at Lusaka in the Republic of Zambia on this 3rd Day of August 2024.