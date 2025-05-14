José ‘Pepe’ Mujica Remembered as a Global Icon of Humility and Democratic Ideals



Lusaka… Wednesday May 14, 2025 — Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party in Zambia, has expressed sorrow over the death of José ‘Pepe’ Mujica, the former president of Uruguay, describing him as a lasting source of inspiration in the fight for justice and equality.





In a statement released to the press, Dr. M’membe said that the passing of Mujica, who died at the age of 89, had deeply saddened many across the globe.



He hailed Mujica as a remarkable figure who captivated people worldwide with his radical brand of democracy, his philosophical outlook, and his unwavering commitment to a modest lifestyle.





Dr. M’membe noted that Mujica had been undergoing treatment for cancer of the oesophagus since the spring of 2024, when the illness was first diagnosed.



Though radiation treatment initially showed success, the cancer had reportedly returned and spread to his liver by early 2025.





Mujica, a former Marxist guerrilla and flower farmer, became a global symbol of integrity in politics.



Dr. M’membe highlighted Mujica’s tenure as Uruguay’s president, during which he advanced environmental reforms and decriminalized marijuana use, actions that broadened his reputation far beyond his home country.





He also praised Mujica’s rejection of presidential luxury, recalling how he chose to live in his humble farmhouse and drove a weathered Volkswagen Beetle during his presidency.



Dr. M’membe said that Mujica believed opulence could alienate leaders from the people they serve, famously asserting that politicians should live like the majority rather than the privileged few.





Reflecting on Mujica’s early life, Dr. M’membe recalled his role in the Tupamaros, a far-left armed movement in the 1960s.



Mujica had been imprisoned several times and spent nearly a decade in solitary confinement, enduring torture.





The brutal crackdown on leftist movements ultimately led to Uruguay’s 1973 military dictatorship, known for widespread human rights violations.



However, following the country’s return to democracy in 1985, Mujica and fellow fighters were released under an amnesty law.





He later joined the Frente Amplio (Broad Front), a coalition of progressive and former rebel groups, eventually rising to the presidency at the age of 74.



Dr. M’membe also paid tribute to Mujica’s partner, Lucía Topolansky, a fellow former Tupamaro and political ally who became vice president after their marriage in 2005.



Even after stepping down from the presidency, Mujica remained active in Latin American politics, attending inaugurations and supporting various political leaders, including Orsi, who won Uruguay’s presidency in 2024.





Dr. M’membe noted Mujica’s calm acceptance of his fate in his final months. “Honestly, I’m dying,” Mujica reportedly said. “A warrior has the right to rest.”





In conclusion, Dr. M’membe said that Mujica would continue to serve as an enduring symbol of hope and integrity for those working toward a more just, fair, and humane society.