JOSEPH CHILAMBWE URGES UPND TO AVOID IMPOSING CANDIDATES AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS





FORMER Deputy Information and Broadcasting Minister in the late President Levy Mwanawasa administration Joseph Chilambwe has warned that the UPND has to be very careful as the country goes towards the August 13,2026 general elections or they risk being kicked out of power by Zambians.





Mr Chilambwe has also advised the party leadership to select candidates for this year’s general elections on merit.





He said the party should not impose candidates on electorates saying that people at grass root level should be given chance to choose candidates of their choice.





He further said that the UPND should learn from the out come of the Chawama bye elections where they lost to opposition FDD.





Mr Chilambwe has meanwhile called for party elections within UPND before the general polls in August this year.



RoanFM Newsroom