JOSEPH MAMBILIMA HUSAND TO LATE FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE IRENE MAMBILIMA HAS DIED

A notice by the SDA church has confirmed that Maj. Mambilima, who was the husband to the late Irene Mambilima (former Zambian Chief Justice), has died.

The funeral house is on number No 24 Tito Road, Rhodes Park, in Lusaka.

Major and his wife Irene were married for 46 years before she died in June last year.