Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Arrested For Broadcasting Interview With Blessed Geza

Blessed Mhlanga Arrested Over HStv Interview With Blessed Geza

Journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been arrested and will spend the night in police custody after airing an interview with war veteran Blessed Geza, a staunch critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. His lawyers confirmed he is facing charges of “transmitting data messages inciting violence.”

The charges stem from two videos featuring Geza that were broadcast by HStv, a platform known for covering critical social and political issues. Mhlanga, who was arrested after handing himself over to the police, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Lawyers Confirm Charges

The journalist’s legal team said the arrest is directly linked to his professional duties.

“Blessed Mhlanga has been charged under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly transmitting data messages inciting violence,” a lawyer close to the case said.

Authorities claim that the interview contained messages that could incite public disorder or lead to property damage.

However, Mhlanga’s defenders argue that he was merely fulfilling his journalistic duty of informing the public.

“This is a clear case of silencing the media. There is no evidence to suggest that Mhlanga encouraged any form of violence,” another lawyer stated.

Public Outrage Over Arrest

The arrest has sparked widespread condemnation from media professionals and human rights advocates. Trevor Ncube, Blessed Mhlanga’s boss and owner of several media outlets, publicly denounced the detention.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the arrest and detention of @bbmhlanga today. Dhara is spending the night in police custody accused of ‘Transmission of data message inciting violence or damage to property.’”

Ncube described the arrest as a blatant attack on press freedom.

“This is punishing Dhara for doing his work as a journalist. Dhara is a principled and courageous journalist who will not be broken by this brazen harassment and intimidation. #JournalismIsNotACrime,” Ncube stated.

I condemn in the strongest terms the arrest and detention of @bbmhlanga today. Dhara is spending the night in police custody accused of “Transmission of data message inciting violence or damage to property.” This follows @HStvNews broadcast of an interview with Blessed Geza. This… pic.twitter.com/MpMpbFa0js — Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) February 24, 2025

Other journalists have echoed similar concerns, warning that this move could have a chilling effect on media freedom in Zimbabwe.

“If journalists can be arrested simply for interviewing people with controversial views, then press freedom is under serious threat,” said one media rights activist.

The police have not yet issued an official statement on the case, but sources indicate that Mhlanga’s case is being handled as a high-profile matter.

What Happens Next?

Mhlanga is set to appear before the courts on Tuesday, where his legal team is expected to apply for bail. Supporters have called for his immediate release, arguing that his detention is unjustified.