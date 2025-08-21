Journalist questions claims of deterioration in Lungu’s remains, urges urgent inspection

JOURNALIST Mabvuto Phiri has questioned reports suggesting that the remains of late former president Edgar Lungu, currently held in a South African mortuary, may be deteriorating due to delays caused by ongoing court battles.

Phiri was reacting to reports that Two Mountain Funeral Company, currently holding the former president’s remains in South Africa, warned that the condition of Lungu’s body could be compromised if burial arrangements continue to stall.

Lungu died on June 5, 2025 in South Africa and is yet to be buried following legal proceedings birthed from the former first family’s insistence to bury him in that country while the Zambian Government wants to give him a State Funeral in Zambia.

Phiri argued that the claims by Two Mountains were highly questionable pointing out that the body has been in custody for less than two months.

Phiri further cautioned that the delays could psychologically prepare the public for a funeral without the traditional body viewing.

“At the rate we are moving, it is likely that we will hear the remains have been damaged to unrecognisable levels, which may further confuse the already divided opinion,” Phiri observed.

The journalist also raised concerns that undertakers might use the situation to justify unauthorised actions, such as recommending cremation before the legal case is resolved.

To avoid such complications, he called on government and the Lungu family to expedite the inspection of the body, agree on associated costs, and proceed with DNA analysis where necessary.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba August 21, 2024