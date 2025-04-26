JOURNALISTS OPPOSE ZIJ BILL



… describe it as ‘Brought In Dead(BID)



By Ludia Phiri Ngwadzai



SELF Regulation Council of Zambia, says the Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill must not be supported as it does not mean well for the fraternity.



Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka , Thursday,Jessie Bwalya, Self Regulation Council of Zambia Committee Member, has described the bill as ‘brought in dead’ noting its selfish motive to the profession.



Ms. Bwalya added that the bill is meant to gag Media freedom and expression, hence the need not to sign it into law.



Speaking earlier, Charity Mtonga , a journalist, expressed gratitude that journalists are in support of the self- regulation which they have subscribed to.



And Media Institute for Southern Africa(MISA) Zambia Chairperson, Lauren Chisanga emphasized that the country has enough laws to regulate and support the media profession.



Ms. Chisanga has since reaffirmed continued commitment towards media self-regulation.