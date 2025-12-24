Judge Clears One of Two Men in Hip-Hop Star Jam Master Jay’s Murder Case

A federal judge overturned the murder conviction of Karl Jordan Jr., one of two men found guilty of killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay in 2002. The ruling cited insufficient evidence that Jordan had a motive for the shooting.

The decision came from U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall in Brooklyn, New York City, nearly two years after the jury found Jordan guilty. According to CNN, the judge upheld the conviction of co-defendant Ronald Washington but cleared Jordan, who had not yet been sentenced for the murder.

Jordan’s lawyers argued that the evidence failed to prove a motive. Prosecutors claimed the killing was revenge over a failed drug deal, but the judge said the record showed no reason Jordan would target Mizell. Witnesses had testified that Jordan shot his godfather in his Queens studio, yet the motive did not hold up under review.

Washington’s role in the shooting appeared stronger. Testimony suggested he blocked the studio door and directed an aide to get on the ground, while he may have acted out of anger over being cut out of a cocaine deal. The judge noted the evidence supported a motive for Washington, not Jordan.

Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, was a key figure in Run-DMC, helping hip-hop reach mainstream audiences with hits like “It’s Tricky” and “Walk This Way.” His death followed the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., marking a violent era for rap music in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The case remains open. Another suspect, Jay Bryant, was charged in 2023 after DNA linked him to the scene. Bryant has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. Meanwhile, prosecutors said they are reviewing the ruling and considering next steps.

Jordan remains behind bars for unrelated drug charges, while Washington may pursue further appeals. The decision adds another twist to a case that has puzzled investigators and fans for over two decades.