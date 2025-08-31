JUDGE CONCEPTOR CHINYANUWA ZULU: A BETRAYAL OF JUDICIAL ETHICS AND PUBLIC TRUST- Prof. Proud Moonga, PhD

EDITOR’S CHOICE- JUDGE CONCEPTOR CHINYANUWA ZULU: A BETRAYAL OF JUDICIAL ETHICS AND PUBLIC TRUST





By Prof. Proud Moonga, PhD, Lecturer, University of Michigan, USA



In recent weeks, I have written extensively about the growing crisis within Zambia’s judiciary. I have specifically raised concerns about the conduct and integrity of Chief Justice Mumba Malila, who continues to portray Zambia abroad as a thriving democracy while overseeing an alarming erosion of judicial independence at home. The contradiction is not only disturbing, it is dangerous.





Now, Judge Conceptor Chinyanuwa Zulu has become another troubling figure in this pattern of judicial failure. In the matter involving the Patriotic Front (PF), both parties reportedly agreed to a consent judgment since April 2025, a perfectly legitimate and routine legal resolution. Yet, Judge Zulu has thus far refused to endorse it. What is she waiting for? Who is she waiting for? Why ignore a settlement mutually agreed upon by the parties involved?





This isn’t the first time we have seen this kind of behavior. Judge Chocho, too, once granted a stay after a questionable PF conference, only to reverse it two days later. That decision paved the way for Miles Sampa to act unilaterally, in what many believe was a politically engineered operation. The judiciary’s inconsistency in these matters only serves to deepen public distrust, and it raises a serious concern: Is the bench still independent, or is it merely an extension of the executive?





Let me make one thing clear: I am neither PF nor UPND. I speak not as a partisan, but as a Zambian deeply alarmed by the dangerous direction in which our democracy is heading.





Zambia’s hard-earned multiparty democracy is under attack not from outside forces, but from within. For the first time since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in 1991, we are witnessing a ruling party that appears committed to dismantling the largest opposition party in Parliament, with judicial aid and legislative silence. This is not just undemocratic, it is unprecedented.





A vibrant opposition is not a nuisance in democracy, it is its lifeblood. In any true multiparty system, the opposition exists to hold the government accountable, to represent alternative voices, and to offer citizens a meaningful choice in governance. When the opposition is weakened, co-opted, or destroyed, democracy itself is suffocated. The line between government and opposition becomes blurred, and with it, the accountability and transparency that are the foundation of democratic life.





Look at our Parliament today. Many PF MPs, particularly those aligned with Robert Chabinga, now sing in harmony with the ruling party. The current Leader of the Opposition, who should serve as the nation’s democratic watchdog, appears instead to act as an informal government spokesperson. This collapse of opposition function strikes at the heart of democratic principles and betrays the very citizens who voted for balance, not a monologue





More worrying is that this dismantling of democracy is being aided by the very institution tasked with upholding the Constitution, the Judiciary. Instead of acting as a check on executive overreach, it is behaving like an accomplice. In a healthy democracy, the judiciary defends the rule of law without fear or favor. In Zambia today, we must ask: who is the judiciary really serving?



We cannot afford to be silent. When the judiciary begins to tilt toward executive interests, when opposition voices are suppressed, and when the democratic process is manipulated for political expediency, every citizen loses. Today it may be the PF. Tomorrow it could be any other group that dares to challenge those in power. That is why this is not a partisan fight, it is a fight for the survival of our democracy.





Zambians must now decide whether we are willing to watch our democratic institutions be hollowed out from the inside, or whether we will stand up to defend the values that have long set us apart in the region: pluralism, constitutionalism, and the rule of law.





If we fail to act now, Zambia may soon become a democracy in name only, a state where elections still happen, but choice, freedom, and justice are illusions.



