Judge HH on how he’s navigated country, rather than just infrastructure development – Haabazoka



By Jane Chanda



Former Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) president Lubinda Haabazoka has rated President Hakainde Hichilema at 95 percent in terms of reforming public finances, with debt restructuring almost complete and government meeting its obligations to suppliers.





Speaking when he featured on the Hot Seat program on Hot FM Radio yesterday, Haabazoka highlighted the progress made by the government in managing public finances.





He noted that the monetary and fiscal policy being pursued by the government was squeezing out liquidity, resulting in less money in circulation.





“I think he’s performed 95 percent in terms of reforming public finances because debt restructuring is almost done,” Haabazoka said. “When you look at government being able to meet its obligations, suppliers



