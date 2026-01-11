JUDGE LOMBE CHIBESKUNDA AND ESAU CHULU SET TO MEET PF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES.





Judge Lombe Chibeskunda and Esau Chulu, former ECZ chairperson are meeting aspiring PF presidential candidates in order to reconcile them.





The deepening rivalry among candidates vying for the PF Presidency has sent shivers among everyone aligned to the Party. Insiders have shared that a program has been drawn to meet all candidates and counsel them to come to an agreement to only allow one individual to be on the PF ballot.





Insiders have however, suggested that it remains to be seen whether anyone of the candidates in PF will pave way for one individual to be on the ballot.





By Chilufya Chewe.



Ilelanga News. January 10, 2026.