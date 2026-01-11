JUDGE LOMBE CHIBESKUNDA AND ESAU CHULU SET TO MEET PF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES.
Judge Lombe Chibeskunda and Esau Chulu, former ECZ chairperson are meeting aspiring PF presidential candidates in order to reconcile them.
The deepening rivalry among candidates vying for the PF Presidency has sent shivers among everyone aligned to the Party. Insiders have shared that a program has been drawn to meet all candidates and counsel them to come to an agreement to only allow one individual to be on the PF ballot.
Insiders have however, suggested that it remains to be seen whether anyone of the candidates in PF will pave way for one individual to be on the ballot.
By Chilufya Chewe.
Ilelanga News. January 10, 2026.
Indeed assist the party you helped get power,it was your lifeline guys,you are old even more hungrier than ever. Sadly chibesa you’re not CJ any more and chuulu can no more announce a non existing constituency results. Good luck learned counsels/judges
As long as you don’t have a plan to better the lives of citizens, a plan that can compete with the prevailing leadership standards, it will not make any difference.
You are cursed to wander and get lost in the political wilderness. What you stole from suffering Zambians is cursed and will not allow you to make any progress in any sector of yowa lives.
Esau Chulu was a key figure in the bloodless coup of 2016 that saw late ECL being sworn in by the Registrar of the High Court, instead of the Chief Justice. That swearing in was done while an active electoral dispute was before the courts of law. Just form a farming cooperative. And apply for CDF. HH is not yowa size.
