Judge orders deportation of 29-year-old Nigerian man who married 79-year-old Canadian woman for residence papers

A Canadian court has ruled for the deportation of a 29-year-old Nigerian man who married a 79-year-old Canadian woman, citing the marriage’s lack of authenticity and the man’s primary intent to secure legal residency.

The case came to light after the woman’s application for her husband’s permanent residency was rejected by the Immigration Appeal Division (IAD), a decision upheld by the court.

The legal case began in 2023 when Ms. Johnson applied to sponsor her Nigerian husband for permanent residency under Canada’s spousal sponsorship program. The couple had been married since January 2020, and the man arrived in Canada in February 2023.

Judges expressed concerns over the significant 50-year age gap and the man’s apparent lack of knowledge about his wife’s details.

According to the judge, the man couldn’t provide personal details about his wife during an interview including her health history, number of children, and grandchildren although they have been married for three years then.

These factors led the court to conclude that the marriage was likely a strategy for “poverty alleviation” rather than a genuine relationship.

Ms. Johnson appealed the decision to the Federal-Court in Ottawa, but Justice Mandy Aylen dismissed her request on April 14/ 2025.

Justice Aylen ruled that she agreed with the IAD, stating that even if a marriage later becomes genuine, it is still invalid for immigration purposes if it was initially based on gaining immigration status.