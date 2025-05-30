JUDGE RULES THAT MAGODI VI WAS NOT PROPERLY SELECTED AND INSTALLED.





High Court Judge Ian M. Mabbolobbolo has delivered a judgment stating that Zondwayo Ndhlovu, the current senior chief Magodi VI of Chasefu district, was not properly selected and installed in 2022.





The senior chief has confirmed the judgment in an interview with Kanele 97.7 FM and revealed that he is currently appealing the decision.





The matter was brought before the court due to a challenge against his selection and installation.



Kanele FM