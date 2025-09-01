JUDGEMENT DAY: Malanji arrives at Court for judgement

Malanji arrives at Court for judgement



FORMER Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji, who was reported to be sick last week, has arrived at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court where a magistrate is scheduled to deliver his judgement.





Mr Malanji is jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba on allegations of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime and willful failure to follow procedure.





Allegations are that between January 2020 and August 2021, Mr Yamba, then serving as Secretary to the Treasury, irregularly authorised the transfer of K108 million to the Zambian Mission in Turkey for real estate procurement.





Mr Malanji is solely accused of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, among them a Bell 430 helicopter, a Bell 206 Jet Ranger, the Gibson Royal Hotel, and three houses in Silverest.



Credit: Chomba Musika/ Zambia Daily Mail