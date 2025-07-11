Breaking news



Judiciary challenges Mkhwanazi to present evidence amid explosive allegations



The Office of Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has called on KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to provide “credible evidence” following his explosive claims that the judiciary and other state institutions have been infiltrated by criminal syndicates.





Mkhwanazi recently accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and senior officials of disbanding a special task team investigating political killings to shield corrupt networks. He further alleged that these syndicates have penetrated law enforcement and even the judiciary.





In a strongly worded statement, the judiciary warned that “unsubstantiated claims can severely erode public confidence” in democratic institutions.





However, it welcomed any substantiated evidence, affirming that “appropriate action will be taken” against any corrupt official.





The judiciary also encouraged the use of formal reporting mechanisms, stressing its commitment to upholding justice and accountability.