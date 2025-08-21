Julia Fox clarifies s3xuality after coming out as lesbian

Julia Fox, the 35-year-old actress and model, has clarified her s3xual orientation, revealing that she identifies as pans3xual, a year after publicly coming out as a lesbian.

In a recent interview with Allure, Fox explained that her attraction is guided by “vibes” rather than gender, meaning she can connect with anyone, including men.

Despite this, Fox emphasized that her physical attraction leans more toward women, saying men “just don’t do it for her anymore” and that she is no longer entertaining male romantic pursuits. “I could be attracted to anyone and anything,” she said.

Fox also shared that she has never had a full-on relationship with a woman, although she has experienced crushes and some romantic encounters. At present, she says her focus is not on dating but on being the best mother she can to her son, Valentino.

Reflecting on her journey, Fox hinted at the challenges of navigating her s3xuality and suggested that her current experiences are far preferable to her past relationship with Kanye West.