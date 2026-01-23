BREAKING NEWS: EFF Leader Julius Malema Arrives in Court as Supporters Gather in Large Numbers, Heavy Police Presence Deployed, and South Africans Await a Ruling That Could Shape the Country’s Political Climate





EFF leader Julius Malema has arrived at court this morning, where he is expected to appear before the magistrate in a case that has attracted national and international attention. The proceedings will determine whether the matter is postponed, dismissed, or moved forward to a full trial, and whether any conditions will be imposed on him going forward.





After court, Malema is expected to address the media and his supporters, outlining the EFF’s position and what the party plans to do next. Senior EFF leaders and legal representatives are also expected to give briefings, while the court may announce the next date or key legal steps in the process.





Outside the courthouse, the atmosphere is tense but energetic. Red berets and EFF regalia are visible, with supporters singing struggle songs, chanting Malema’s name, and calling for what they describe as “political justice.” Some members of the public are showing solidarity, while others are watching closely, concerned about possible unrest depending on the outcome.





Police and security services are on high alert, monitoring the situation to prevent any clashes and to ensure the court proceedings are not disrupted. Many South Africans are following developments closely, aware that whatever happens today could have political, social, and security implications in the days ahead.