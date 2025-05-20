Julius Malema blasts Ramaphosa’s U.S. visit as budget crisis deepens

Malema blasts Ramaphosa’s U.S. visit as budget crisis deepens



On May 19, EFF leader Julius Malema lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa for traveling to the United States to meet President Donald Trump, calling the decision “inappropriate” as South Africa faces a deepening budget crisis.





Addressing media at the Nkululekweni Royal Residence after meeting AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, Malema described the trip as a “waste of time” and accused Ramaphosa of neglecting the country during a critical economic period.





The 2025 Budget Speech has already been postponed several times due to internal disagreements within the Government of National Unity, especially over a proposed 2% VAT increase, raising public concern and uncertainty. “Once the budget comes for the third time, it means it’s a crisis,” Malema said. “You cannot leave your country in a crisis and go to America.”





Malema also warned that Ramaphosa’s visit may compromise South Africa’s foreign policy under pressure from the U.S., particularly regarding its stance on Palestine and the Israeli embassy. He dismissed Trump’s claims of a “white genocide” and questioned the legitimacy of 49 Afrikaners granted refugee status in the U.S., provocatively asking why their farms had not been redistributed.





Ramaphosa’s delegation including Ministers Ronald Lamola, John Steenhuisen, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Parks Tau is in Washington to discuss diplomatic and global issues, including the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.





However, Malema argued the trip would not benefit South Africa and predicted Ramaphosa would not be treated with respect by the U.S. administration.