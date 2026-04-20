Julius Malema Could Face Yet Another Court Case After Alleged Threats Against State Prosecutor





Julius Malema could be facing further legal action after alleged threatening remarks directed at a state prosecutor during recent political engagements.





The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has issued a public statement directly naming Malema and strongly condemning the comments, warning that any intimidation or threats against a prosecutor may constitute a serious criminal offence.





Under South African law, such conduct can carry a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment if successfully prosecuted.





In separate remarks directed at AfriForum and the judiciary, Malema described Magistrate Twanet Oliver as “racist and incompetent” and alleged that his firearm discharge case had been influenced by AfriForum.





The remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of Malema following his ongoing legal challenges, including previous court matters that have already drawn national political attention.





Legal observers note that cases involving alleged threats to judicial officers are treated seriously due to concerns about protecting the independence and safety of the justice system.





The situation is still developing, with no conviction yet confirmed and any formal charges depending on further investigation and prosecutorial decision-making.