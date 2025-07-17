Julius Malema distances himself from controversial businessman Vusimuzi Matlala amid social media speculation

Malema distances himself from controversial businessman Vusimuzi Matlala amid social media speculation





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has vehemently denied any ties to embattled businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering.





Speaking to the press in Polokwane on July 16, Malema dismissed social media rumors linking him and his wife, Mantoa Matlala, to the controversial tycoon as “petty gossip,” stating, “He must go rot in jail, I don’t know him.”





Matlala is accused of orchestrating a criminal network, including an alleged assassination attempt on his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, and securing a questionable R360 million South African Police Service tender.





The businessman’s legal troubles have drawn significant attention, with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleging Matlala’s interference in police operations.





Malema used the opportunity to call for the removal of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, citing concerns over the handling of Matlala’s case and broader police inefficiencies.





The EFF leader’s remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of Matlala’s activities, which have sparked public debate about corruption and influence in South Africa’s political and business spheres.