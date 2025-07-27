Julius Malema invites Mkhwanazi to join EFF



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has made a bold move by inviting KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to join the EFF, following the top cop’s explosive allegations of corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS).





Speaking this afternoon at the EFF’s 12th anniversary rally in Khayelitsha on July 26, Malema praised Mkhwanazi’s bravery in exposing political interference and criminal syndicates infiltrating the police.





“General Mkhwanazi, if they fire you for standing against corruption, the EFF has a place for you,” Malema told thousands of supporters.





He lauded Mkhwanazi’s leadership in KZN and reiterated calls for his promotion to National Police Commissioner, a stance the EFF has held since 2022.





Mkhwanazi recently accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya of undermining investigations into political killings, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend both officials and launch a judicial inquiry.





The invitation has sparked mixed reactions. While social media users argue Mkhwanazi, a disciplined career officer, is unlikely to join the EFF’s radical ranks, while others support Malema’s call to protect and elevate him.





Malema’s offer aligns with the EFF’s anti-corruption stance and push for systemic reform, but whether Mkhwanazi will consider it remains unclear as his contract nears its December 2025 end.