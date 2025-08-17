Julius Malema Urges Men to Give Women Money as Compensation for Oppression

Julius Malema: “Any Man Who Doesn’t Give Women Money Is Irresponsible”

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sparked a buzz on social media after calling on men to give women money as compensation for historical and ongoing oppression.

Speaking at a Women’s Day rally in Secunda on August 9, 2025, Malema stressed that men have a duty to provide financial support, particularly to black women.

“Any man who doesn’t give women money is an irresponsible man,” Malema told party supporters, adding that black women face “triple oppression” due to their race, gender, and socio-economic position.

‘Triple Oppression’ and the Case for Compensation

Julius Malema argued that black women’s struggles demand tangible redress.

“Women have to receive money, especially black women. They were oppressed three times more than us as men, and therefore, we have a duty to compensate them because they’ve gone through pain, and they still go through pain,” he said.

He linked this call for financial support to broader issues of gender-based violence, urging men to protect, respect, and provide for women in their lives.

Addressing Absent Fathers

Turning to the problem of absent fathers, Malema proposed that under an EFF government, men who fail to pay child maintenance would be blacklisted, preventing them from participating economically.

“When you don’t support your child, you are creating a criminal in our community,” he warned, stressing the long-term harm caused by neglecting parental responsibilities.

Part of a Larger Gender Equality Conversation

Malema’s remarks come amid a wider national focus on women’s empowerment. During the official National Women’s Day commemorations, President Cyril Ramaphosa also underscored the importance of financial empowerment for women.

Julius Malema comments have since generated significant buzz on social media, drawing both praise and criticism. Supporters have applauded his call for accountability and economic justice, while detractors argue that his proposals oversimplify complex socio-economic issues.

Here are some of the reactions;

@Miz_Ruraltarain;

Now Julius Malema makes me to like him 😭😭🙌❤️

@Khal_juniier;

This one is speaking from a point of privilege. Who gives women money in Ramps economy?

@Finnthehuman80;

All good men respect and provide for their women. He is talking to his own moronic low IQ followers. Build your EFF school Juju, maybe you can make that a subject.

@Nkuli_Ngqoli;

I approve this message 🖤

@teddybear;

He is barred from attending man’s conference this year until further notice