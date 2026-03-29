Julius Malema’s Son Ratanang Enters Politics, Urges Youth to Support EFF



Julius Malema’s son, Ratanang Malema, has stepped into the political spotlight, publicly campaigning for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and encouraging young people to vote.





Ratanang made his debut during the party’s voter registration campaign in Johannesburg, where he addressed supporters and called on youth to take an active role in shaping the country’s future.





“Young people need to stop standing on the sidelines, as politics affects them,” he said. “We must vote for change, for free education, and for economic freedom in our lifetime.”

He expressed support for key EFF policies, including land expropriation without compensation and free, decolonised education.





His father, Julius Malema, explained that his son’s involvement was intentional, emphasizing that political participation should extend to all, including leaders’ own families.



“They must also go to the streets,” Malema said, stressing that his children should not remain in comfort while others campaign.





Ratanang’s entry into politics mirrors his father’s early beginnings. Malema himself became politically active at a young age before rising through structures of the African National Congress and later founding the EFF in 2013.





The development signals a growing effort by the party to mobilise youth participation ahead of upcoming political processes.