Jurnee Smollett’s Ex-Husband Demands Half of Her Retirement Savings Years After Divorce

Actress Jurnee Smollett’s ex-husband, Josiah Bell, is seeking 50% of the actress’s retirement savings, including her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) pension, nearly four years after their divorce. Bell claims he is entitled to a share of the funds accumulated during their marriage from 2010 to 2019.The couple finalized their divorce in August 2021. As part of the settlement, Smollett paid Bell nearly $1 million, according to Essence. Since their separation in 2019, he has also received $7,000 per month in child support and alimony for their son, Hunter Zion Bell.

Under California’s community property laws, assets earned during a marriage are usually split equally. Bell’s filing suggests he believes Smollett’s retirement funds fall under this rule.

The couple married in 2010 after years of friendship and welcomed their son in 2016. They appeared strong publicly for much of their relationship. Smollett once shared in a 2013 interview that their bond was built on deep friendship.

“We were best friends before we started even dating, so we had this really great foundation. I think one of the challenging things about any lasting relationship is that you have to be so vulnerable,” Smullett said to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2013. “I think as human beings we try to hide our flaws and try to present this perfect person, this person we wish we were to our spouse when that causes so many troubles.”

Smollett has not publicly addressed Bell’s request. It remains unclear whether she will contest his request or settle outside of court.