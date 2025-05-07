“Just don’t cover her baby bump” A$AP Rocky tells paparazzi as he speaks about Rihanna’s third pregnancy at MET gala

A$AP Rocky is excited about welcoming baby number 3 with Rihanna.

The rapper arrived ahead of Rihanna at the Met Gala on May 5, 2025, in New York City.

While being asked about Rihanna’s outfit, A$AP disclosed that her baby bump will be on display.

“Rihanna’s outfit tonight is … I don’t know, whatever, just don’t cover her baby hump, you dig?” he is heard saying in a video.

Rihanna flaunted her baby bump earlier in the evening when she arrived at The Carlyle hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side,a popular spot for celebrities to prepare for the Met Gala.