Justice and Freedom for Florence Solochi- Daimone Siulapwa

Justice and Freedom for Florence Solochi

By Daimone Siulapwa

In the ever interesting tumultuous landscape of Zambian social media society, one name rings loud and clear today: Florence Solochi.

Her recent cries for help have reverberated across the nation, shaking the very foundations of our conscience.

Yet, amidst the clamor for justice and freedom, we find ourselves at a critical juncture—a moment that demands swift and decisive action.

At the heart of this crisis lies a young woman, barely 24 years old, thrust into the spotlight under the most harrowing circumstances.

Allegations of unspeakable abuse and manipulation within her own family have cast a shadow over her already troubled existence.

But as a nation, we must rise above the petty distractions of accusations against her and focus on what truly matters: Florence’s health and safety.

It is easy, perhaps, to dismiss her claims as mere fabrications or the delusions of a troubled mind.

But to do so would be a grave disservice to the principles of justice and compassion that should guide our every action.

Regardless of the veracity of her accusations, Florence Solochi deserves our unwavering support and protection.

The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they must turn nonetheless.

The authorities have a duty—a sacred obligation—to investigate these allegations without fear or favor.

No stone should be left unturned, no lead left unexplored. Florence’s story may be just one among many, but it represents a cry for help that can not be ignored.

But beyond the realm of law enforcement lies a deeper, more pressing concern: Florence’s mental and physical well-being.

As a confessed drug addict, she stands at the intersection of multiple crises—trauma, addiction, and mental illness.

Yet, instead of condemning her to the shadows of society, we must extend a hand of compassion and understanding.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) had an opportunity after her arrest—a chance to turn Florence Solochi into a symbol of hope and redemption.

By offering her rehabilitation and support, they could have transformed her from a victim of circumstance into an advocate for change.

But alas, that opportunity was missed, and now we must pick up the pieces and forge a new path forward.

For Florence Solochi should not just be statistics or a headline—she is a symbol of our collective failure to protect the most vulnerable among us, including our own children in our own homes.

As a nation, we have a duty to ensure her safety and well-being, regardless of the cost.

The scars of her past may run deep, but they do not define her future.

It is time for Zambia to unite behind a common cause—to stand up for justice and freedom, not just for Florence Solochi, but for all who have been silenced by fear and oppression.

Let us be the voice of the voiceless, the champions of the downtrodden. Let us rise to the challenge and reclaim our humanity.

In the end, the fate of Florence Solochi rests in our hands.

Will we choose to ignore her pleas for help, or will we rise to the occasion and fight for her right to justice and freedom?

The choice is ours, but the consequences of inaction are too dire to contemplate.

So let us stand together, as one nation, one people, and demand justice and freedom for Florence Solochi.

For in her struggle, we find our own humanity, our own capacity for compassion and empathy.

And in her triumph, we will find hope for a brighter tomorrow—a tomorrow where justice prevails and freedom reigns supreme.

A Unified Call to Action for Vice President Mutale Nalumango, Women’s Advocacy Groups, and the Church

In the wake of Florence Solochi’s courageous plea for justice and freedom, our nation finds itself at a crossroads—a moment that demands unity, compassion, and unwavering resolve.

As we rally behind Florence’s cry for help, we must recognize that no single entity can address this crisis alone as her cries represent all our children faced with the same problem of substance abuse

It is only through collective action and solidarity that we can hope to bring about real change.

To Vice President Mutale Nalumango, we extend a heartfelt appeal.

As a woman and a mother, you possess a unique perspective—a perspective that demands action and empathy.

We implore you to stand up and be counted among those who champion the cause of justice and freedom.

Speak out against the injustices faced by Florence Solochi and countless others like her.

Demand accountability from those in power like you and ensure that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of truth and justice.

But your role should extend beyond mere talking —it is a call to action.

Take concrete steps to address the systemic issues that have allowed such atrocities to occur.

Advocate for legislative reforms that protect the rights of the vulnerable and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Lead by example and show the nation that compassion and justice are not just lofty ideals, but guiding principles that should inform every decision we make.

Madam Vice President, this is the right time to establish Zambia National Sex Offenders Register (ZANASO), we have all the frame work in place as a country.

And to all girl child and women’s advocacy groups, we issue a similar call to arms.

Your voices matter, your actions have the power to effect real change.

Let us put aside our differences and come together as one, united in our commitment to justice and freedom for all.

But our coalition for change would be incomplete without the inclusion of the church—the moral compass of our society.

To the clergy and congregants alike, we implore you to heed the call for justice and compassion.

Let us not forget the teachings of our faith, which command us to love our neighbors as ourselves and to stand up for the oppressed and downtrodden.

In this moment of crisis, the church has a vital role to play—a role that extends far beyond the confines of its walls.

It is a call to action—to speak out against injustice, to offer solace and support to the afflicted, and to work tirelessly for a more just and equitable society.

Let us harness the collective power of our faith communities to shine a light in the darkest corners of our society and to bring hope to those who have been forgotten.

Together, Vice President Nalumango, women’s advocacy groups, and the church, we can ensure that Florence Solochi receives the support and protection she so desperately needs.

Together, we can hold those responsible for her suffering accountable.

Together, we can build a society where no woman or girl is ever again forced to endure the horrors of abuse and exploitation.

So let us stand shoulder to shoulder, united in our commitment to justice and freedom.

Let us all be the voice of the voiceless again and the champions of the oppressed.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity and Citizen Economic Empowerment. Send your comments to dsiulapwa@gmail.com