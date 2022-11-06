JUSTICE CHIBESAKUNDA EXTOLS HH

By Dickson Jere

Justice Lombe Chibesakunda has extolled President Hakainde Hichilema’s political journey saying she greatly admires him and hopes he will deliver on his promises.

She said President Hakainde faced similar experience like her when he entered politics but survived and recorded the “greatest election victory” since 1991 and the celebrations that followed could be likened to 1964 Independence Day.

“I watched the man grow, lose, and be mocked consistently for every failure.,” Justice Chibesakunda writes in her recently released book – The Trodden Path.

“The doubts the public threw toward him and the lies that were hurled were used as ammunition, as he now stands as President, with one of the greatest support Zambian people have ever offered.

Justice Chibesakunda says he admires President Hichilema because she faced similar experiences in her life.

“I look upon this young man with reserved admiration, and hope he achieves what has been promised,” she added.

“I remember as President Hichilema first entered the political arena, and the many questions he faced (similar to my own experience) on the validity of a businessman running for President at such a supposedly young age.”

She was saddened, she writes, that some UPND members had opposed her appointment as Chief Justice on a non legal issue even though she qualified for the job.

“Within the UPND, my respect for many of the members of the party remains, in spite of the hurt of seeing young men and women I had watched grow old fight against my appointment over a non-legal issue,” she writes on page 114 of the 154 paged autobiography.

She insists she was qualified to be the Chief Justice despite her age and allegations that she was the relative of President Michael Sata who had appointed her to the position.

“There was no provision in the Zambian Constitution that forbade a Judge to continue serving after celebrating the 65th birthday. No one came to my defence, which could have been as simple as stating that the average retirement age of sitting Judge is 80 in the US,” she argues.

The Lady Justice expressed shock that the PF did not defend her even though she was appointed by President Sata.

“The pain of feeling alone at this time made it more of a strong challenge, as the Patriotic Front, the party which had nominated my position, refused to defend or speak on my behalf in Parliament or outside. They were mute by visitation of God or whatever reason.”

The book is worthy a read especially for young Zambians. I recommend it!