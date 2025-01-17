Justice Evans Hamaundu can’t fight corruption…JCC hasn’t cleared him for him to head ACC – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Justice Evans Hamaundu can’t fight corruption



..President Hichilema must immediately withdraw the name of Judge Evans Hamaundu until the corruption allegations against him are resolved..





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



Despite serious allegations of corruption against retiring Judge, Justice Evans Hamaundu, President Hakainde Hichilema has proceeded to appoint him as head of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).





To our knowledge, there is still an active complaint against Justice Hamaundu at the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).



MARITIME Freight and Forwarding Limited Managing Director Misheck Chatora lodged a complaint before the Judicial Complaints Commission against four Supreme Court judges over the manner they handled an appeal case between his company and Zambia Breweries.





Chatora, who complained against judges Micheal Musonda, Evans Hamaundu, Roydah Kaoma and Nigel Mutuna and argued that the Judges abused their judicial authority by delivering a fraudulent Judgment in favour of Zambian Breweries.



He said he had initially approached Judge Hamaundu, who he said had earlier asked him for a K20, 000, with a complaint regarding the Judgment but was assured that he had won and Zambian Breweries had lost.





Chatora has always accused the JCC Chairperson, Vincent Malambo SC of shielding the corrupt judges that solicited for a bribe from him and for being selective in the manner the JCC handled the case with selection.



Chatora also complained against Judge Timothy Katenekwa stating that he also paid him $5,000 after he demanded for the same as gratification for the court case he was going to hear.





In January 2024, President Hichilema removed Judge Katenekwa after the JCC made recommendations after hearing Chatora’s complaint.



But the matter of Hamaundu and others have not been heard or resolved.



We remember that when Thom Shamakamba was appointed as Director General of the ACC, there were serious concerns and aproar against the appointment especially from the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and others.





But President Hichilema ignored the concerns with proud obstinacy and we all know what happened.



It is therefore imperative that Judge Hamaundu’s name is quickly withdrawn from ratification until the corruption allegations against him are investigated and resolved or he is cleared.





It unthinkable that a man accused of corruption can head an anti-Corruption body.



A person heading the ACC must be above and beyond reproach or suspicions.