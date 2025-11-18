Congratulations to Justice Martin Musaluke



Zambia’s Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Martin Musaluke, has been elected as a Judge of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal (UNDT). The announcement was made on 17th November 2025 in New York during the UNDT elections.





Justice Musaluke received the highest number of votes among all candidates, a development that underscores the confidence of the international community in Zambia’s judicial expertise and commitment to the rule of law.





He brings with him over twenty-five years of experience in constitutional, administrative, and employment law, and has made significant contributions to Zambia’s constitutional jurisprudence and governance framework.





Judge Musaluke will take up his role as part-time Judge in June 2026 at this tribunal established to deal with employment disputes between the UN and its staff throughout the world.





His election is a proud moment for Zambia and reflects the nation’s continued contribution to global justice, multilateralism, and the strengthening of international legal institutions.



