JUSTICE MINISTER OPTIMISTIC ABOUT SUCCESS OF EMBATTLED CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL



By Chamuka Shalubala



Justice Minister Princess Kasune has expressed optimism that the proposed constitution amendment bill will be gazetted by may 21st, 2025 toward enactment.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Ms. Kasune says the drafting process for the bill is already underway and progressing well.





She is confident that the bill will not be rejected once it is tabled in parliament, noting that since the government announced its intention to amend the constitution, various stakeholders have expressed strong support, especially due to its emphasis on inclusivity.





Ms. Kasune has further described as shameful that Zambia, a country known for peaceful transitions of power, has yet to implement a quota system for women.





She adds that it is disappointing that less stable nations have achieved higher levels of women and youth representation in decision-making positions than Zambia, despite its political stability.



PHOENIX NEWS