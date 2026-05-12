JUSTICE MINISTER PRINCESS KASUNE TO CONTEST IN KEEMBE WEST CONSTITUENCY





By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Justice Minister and Keembe Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Princess Kasune has officially announced that she will contest as Member of Parliament for Keembe West Constituency in the forthcoming elections.





The announcement was made today by UPND Chairperson Harry Kanyama during the handover ceremony of Kasune Health Centre held in Nanswisa Ward of Chibombo District.





Speaking during the event, Hon. Kasune expressed excitement over the new political journey, saying she is ready to continue delivering development and improving the lives of the people in Keembe West.





She also encouraged all aspiring candidates in Keembe East Constituency to remain focused on serving the people with humility, dedication, and by listening to the concerns of the community.





Hon. Kasune further called on the people of Keembe East to support and work together with whoever will become the next Member of Parliament, stressing the importance of unity, peace, and continued development in the constituency.



CIC PRESS TEAM