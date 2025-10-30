JUSTICE MINISTER SAYS OVERWHELMING RESPONSE FORCING LATE-NIGHT CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT CONSULTATIONS





By Nelson Zulu



Justice Minister Princess Kasune has revealed that the Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendment has been receiving submissions late into the night in about five districts, following an overwhelming public response to the ongoing consultations.





Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Ms. Kasune said submissions are pouring in from a wide range of stakeholders including traditional leaders, students and members of the public.





She has noted that the first phase of consultations, which covers the Central, North-Western, Western, Northern, and Eastern provinces, is progressing well and has recorded an impressive turnout.





Ms. Kasune also announced that the second phase of submissions will begin on November 13, covering the Copperbelt, Luapula, Muchinga, Southern, and Lusaka provinces, emphasizing that the committee is committed to conducting an inclusive and citizen-driven process that ensures every voice counts.





The minister has since encouraged citizens to take advantage of both the physical and virtual submission platforms to contribute to the constitutional amendment process.



