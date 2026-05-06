JUSTICE NEIL GORSUCH PAYS GLOWING TRIBUTE TO CLARENCE THOMAS AS HE BECOMES SECOND-LONGEST SERVING SUPREME COURT JUSTICE IN HISTORY





Justice Neil Gorsuch just delivered heartfelt praise for Justice Clarence Thomas as he reached the milestone of becoming the second-longest serving Justice in Supreme Court history.





“I adore that man,” Gorsuch said. “He is a great student and scholar of the Constitution.”



Gorsuch continued: “He is a man of great and deep faith. And he has lived the American dream.”





He highlighted Thomas’s personality: “He also has maybe the best laugh of everyone anyone I know — a great booming laugh that echoes through the court all the time.”



Gorsuch added that Thomas “knows everybody’s name.”





He strongly recommended Thomas’s autobiography, saying “If anybody wants to know more about Clarence Thomas, I just cannot recommend his book My Grandfather’s Son enough.”