Justin Bieber’s creative director takes break from the singer over beef with Pastor

A longtime associate of Justin Bieber has reportedly stepped away from the pop star, citing concerns tied to Bieber’s pastor, Judah Smith.

According to sources with direct knowledge who spoke to TMZ, Ryan Good, Bieber’s former road manager and creative director of the singer’s fashion label Drew House, has not been in contact with Bieber for over a year.

The estrangement appears linked to Good’s departure from Churchome, a Beverly Hills-based church where Smith serves as pastor and which Bieber continues to attend. Sources say Good left the church after becoming uncomfortable with what he perceived as cult-like practices. His growing unease, coupled with Bieber’s deepening bond with Smith, reportedly played a central role in the breakdown of their friendship.

The situation grew more complicated when Bieber added Smith to the board of Drew House, despite known tensions between Smith and Good. Sources described the decision as “weird,” questioning the appropriateness of a pastor serving in a business role at a fashion brand. Bieber and Smith have shared a close relationship over the years, including public appearances such as traveling together to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

Despite their falling out, sources say Good remains concerned about Bieber, especially in light of recent public behavior. Videos of the singer partying at Coachella and a confrontation with paparazzi outside a coffee shop near the festival grounds have sparked concern among fans and insiders alike.

Sources close to Smith told TMZ he harbors no ill will toward Good and wishes him well, noting that their lack of communication over the past year was initiated by Good. Attempts to reach Bieber’s team for comment have so far gone unanswered.