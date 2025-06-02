K0.78 FUEL REDUCTION QUESTIONED BY KANYAMA RESIDENTS



Lusaka… Sunday June 1, 2025 – A recent reduction of K0.78 in petrol prices has been met with skepticism by residents of Kanyama Constituency, who argue that the move falls far short of the government’s earlier promises and does little to ease the economic burden faced by ordinary citizens.





In a statement, Brighton Bilumba, the Socialist Party Chairperson for Kanyama Constituency, voiced concerns on behalf of the community, questioning whether the marginal decrease in fuel prices by the UPND government should be seen as an achievement worth celebrating.





He recalled that during the election campaign, the UPND had assured citizens that fuel prices would drop to K12 per litre – a target they had claimed was attainable when the price stood at around K17.



Mr. Bilumba pointed out that the current fuel price remains above K28, and accused the government of failing to fulfill its promises.





He stated that while any reduction in fuel costs might appear beneficial, the latest cut was negligible and did not reflect meaningful economic change.



Mr. Bilumba emphasized that fuel costs affect far more than just vehicle owners, highlighting the impact on food prices, public transportation, school supplies, and farming inputs.





Mr. Bilumba further questioned how the K0.78 reduction would translate into tangible benefits for unemployed youth in Kanyama, or for farmers and vendors who continue to struggle with high operational costs.





He also asked whether the price of essential goods such as mealie meal had decreased, if public transport fares will be adjusted, and whether power supply for small businesses had become more stable as a result.





He suggested that the reduction may be a symbolic gesture intended to distract citizens from broader economic challenges, including high unemployment, inflation, and an unstable power supply.





According to Bilumba, such a small adjustment does little to address the systemic issues affecting the lives of ordinary Zambians.





Mr. Bilumba concluded by urging the government to implement real economic reforms that would bring lasting relief to citizens.





He stressed that the people of Kanyama were not being ungrateful, but rather, were demanding accountability and the fulfillment of promises made.





“Zambians deserve better,” he said, “we will not ‘kwenyuna’ for a mere K0.78 when what was promised was transformative economic change. Zambians deserve better. The people of Kanyama deserve better.”