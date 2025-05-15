K1.4 BILLION US MEDICAL AID WITHDRAWAL WORRIES NGOCC



The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) notes the US Ambassador’s announcement of the suspension of approximately K1.4 billion in medical aid to Zambia, citing extensive theft of medicines and the Zambian government’s failure to effectively combat this situation.





NGOCC asserts that this development should not shock Zambians, given the persistent reports of theft within the Ministry of Health, and we express our profound worry over the government’s inadequate response to this serious misconduct.





We emphasize that while Zambia must strive for greater self-reliance and urgently needs to strengthen its internal resource generation, what is equally important is that the government must address the known systemic weaknesses to prevent the ongoing thefts of essential medicines.





The potential ramifications of this aid withdrawal are deeply concerning, particularly for vulnerable Zambians. Data from the Zambia Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment reveals a higher annual HIV prevalence among women (11.0%) compared to men (8.0%) for adults aged 15 and above.

Therefore, the suspension of US medical aid will foreseeably diminish the supply of vital HIV and TB drugs to vulnerable populations, with women facing a disproportionate impact as they represent the majority of both those living in poverty and those benefiting from health sector aid.





Women will not only experience disruptions in their own essential treatment but will also be further burdened by increased caregiving responsibilities. Therefore, NGOCC urgently demands that the Zambian government take ownership of this significant theft, demonstrate a tangible commitment to eradicating both past and present corruption, and, crucially, immediately inform the nation how they will bridge this critical funding gap to prevent devastating drug shortages and the potential loss of life.



ISSUED:

for/NGOCC



Anne Mbewe-Anamela

NGOCC EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR