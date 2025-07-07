K1 6BN COLLECTED FROM TOLL GATES AND DISBURSED FOR ROAD PROJECTS

National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila reveals that the agency has collected K1.6 billion from Toll Gates from January to May 2025 and is set to beat the 2025 priojected target of K3.308 billion.

Here are the highlights:

✅The revenue was disbursed for new and ongoing road projects and related activities.

✅NRFA processed a total number of 7.9 million vehicle passages from 24 inland toll gates and 11 ports of entry across the country.

✅The collections did not include Public Private Partnerships (PPP) run Toll Gates of Katuba, Manyumbi, and Kafulafuta on Lusaka Ndola Road.

✅Other PPP run Toll Gates were Abram Zayoni Mokola Toll Gate on Masanganao-Fisenge Luanshya Road and Konkola Toll Gate between Chingola and Kasumbalesa, on the Copperbelt.

✅The NRFA has been promoting the usage of electronic toll cards at its toll facilities across the country, and 50 per cent of inland Toll was collected using the cashless payment platform.

✅The Agency is complimenting Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) driven road infrastructure development by leveraging on the National Road Tolling programme.

✅NRFA is addressing the issue of rolling out its E-Toll cards at other PPP operated Toll Gates with relevant stakeholders.