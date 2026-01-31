K100,000 VILLAGE BANK CASH LOST IN KABANGWE HOUSE FIRE
A woman of Lusaka’s Kabangwe area has lost K100,000 she had kept at home for a village banking cash-out after a fire swept through her house.
The inferno also destroyed property worth an undisclosed amount in two other houses within the same premises.
The affected woman, Mercy Mwenya, says the fire broke out shortly after electricity was restored following a brief power outage.
A visibly distressed Ms. Mwenya says she failed to salvage any belongings, including the village banking funds that had been entrusted to her.
She adds that while some members of her village banking group have been informed about the incident, others are yet to learn of the loss.
Ms. Mwenya says she is at a loss on what to do next and has appealed to well-wishers for assistance.
