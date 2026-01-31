K100,000 VILLAGE BANK CASH LOST IN KABANGWE HOUSE FIRE‎

‎

‎A woman of Lusaka’s Kabangwe area has lost K100,000 she had kept at home for a village banking cash-out after a fire swept through her house.



‎

‎The inferno also destroyed property worth an undisclosed amount in two other houses within the same premises.



‎

‎The affected woman, Mercy Mwenya, says the fire broke out shortly after electricity was restored following a brief power outage.



‎

‎A visibly distressed Ms. Mwenya says she failed to salvage any belongings, including the village banking funds that had been entrusted to her.



‎

‎She adds that while some members of her village banking group have been informed about the incident, others are yet to learn of the loss.



‎

‎Ms. Mwenya says she is at a loss on what to do next and has appealed to well-wishers for assistance.

‎

Prime Television Zambia