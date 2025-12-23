K300 POWER CONNECTION DEAL ROLLS OUT NATIONWIDE, TARGETING 100,000 NEW USERS





Zambia has taken a major step toward universal electricity access with the official rollout of the K300 last-mile power connection subsidy, a bold initiative aimed at slashing the cost of getting connected to the national grid..





Launched by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) in partnership with ZESCO Limited, the programme is part of the ASCENT Zambia Project, a five-year, US$450 million energy investment combining World Bank and Government support.





Under the scheme, households and small businesses—particularly in rural and peri-urban areas—will now pay just K300 for a standard single-phase electricity connection, down from K4,846. The subsidy is designed to remove cost barriers that have kept thousands of Zambians in the dark.





The initiative targets 100,000 new on-grid connections in 2026, with each province allocated 10,000 connections in the initial phase to ensure fair national coverage.





Priority is given to applicants located within 30 metres of an existing low-voltage pole, with special encouragement extended to women-headed households and female-owned enterprises.





REA and ZESCO will review uptake after the first 30 days and may reallocate provincial quotas to maximise impact and utilisation.





Eligible members of the public are urged to apply early. Full details on eligible areas and application procedures are available through official REA and ZESCO platforms and at local offices.



Affordable power is no longer a promise—it has officially begun.



