K434,500 WORTH OF CONTRACTS AWARDED TO YOUTH AND WOMEN COOPERATIVES TO SUPPLY DESKS IN LUMEZI



Lumezi Town Council has awarded two contracts costing a combined value of K434.500 to youth and women cooperatives in Lumezi for the supply and delivery of 310 desks in the district.



The desks have been procured using the 2025 Constituency Development Fund CDF as part of a consignment of 1,400 desks that are earmarked to be procured by the Local Authority this year.



The decision by the Local Authority to award contracts for the supply and delivery of desks to the cooperatives is intended to enhance CDF impact on the locals thereby contributing to long-term benefits to the community. The decision also empowers the cooperatives to generate income for sustainability.



The cooperatives awarded the contracts are Chiyanjano Women Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited for the supply and delivery of 150 desks in Chamtowa and Wachitangachi Wards valued at K202,500.



The other supplier is Mphundwe Youth Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited for the supply and delivery of 160 desks in Kamimba and Chibande Wards valued at K232,000.



The beneficiary schools are Fyalabike Primary School, Kavidilika Community School and Lumezi Primary School. Others are Kalingwizi Community School and Chasera Primary School. Both contracts have a delivery period of 12 weeks.



Lumezi Town Council Sectretary Mary Sinkala encouraged the cooperatives to work extra hard and deliver to the expectations of the Local Authority without disappointment, emphasizing on quality and timely delivery of the desks.



Lumezi Town Council has so far delivered more than 9,000 desks procured using the 2022, 2023 and 2024 Constituency Development Fund CDF to mitigate the desks deficit in schools and as a response to the presidential directive that no pupil should sit on the floor during lessons.