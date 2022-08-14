IN MAZABUKA…K72, 800 CASH HAS ‘TURNED’ INTO PAPER CUTTINGS

A 29 year old man of Hillside has appeared in the Mazabuka Magistrate court for allegedly stealing K72, 800 from Fine shop.

Byta FM Court Journalist reports that this is in a matter where Noah Nsenyene is charged with theft by servant contrary to Section 272 and 278 penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on 30th July, 2022 Noah Nsenyene did steal K72, 800 cash – property of Inocent Lukondo.

Facts before court are that Noah Nsenyene was given K72, 800 cash by Innocent Lukondo to go and deposit at the bank

But a few minutes later, Nsenyene went back to report to his boss that the money had turned into paper cuttings similar of a small 40 page exercise book.

Nsenyene has since pleaded not guilty and Magistrate Passmall Mweetwa has since set 24 August, 2022 for mention and setting of trial dates.