KABANANA FAMILY ATTRIBUTES FIRE THAT KILLED THREE CHILDREN TO LIGHTNING THAT IGNITED ELECTRICAL SHORT CIRCUIT



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The family of three children who died in a tragic house fire in Lusaka’s Kabanana Township, has attributed the cause of the inferno to a lightning strike that led to an electrical short circuit during a rainstorm.



Family representative Emmanuel Chobwe told Sun FM TV News that the children’s father, Emmanuel Phiri, had left them at home to pick up his wife, who was stranded in heavy traffic in Chazanga Compound.



It was while he was in Chalo Banthu, Chazanga, that he received a distress call from a neighbor informing him that his house was on fire.



Mr. Chobwe dismissed allegations of parental negligence, instead citing poor road conditions as the main reason for the delayed response from the fire brigade.



Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, confirmed the incident and identified the Deceased victims as Nathan Phiri, aged 7; Emmanuel Phiri Jr., aged 4; and Subilo Phiri, aged 2.



Meanwhile, Seventh-day Adventist Lusaka North District Pastor Wonder Hamukandi described the loss as heavy and called on Zambians to keep the bereaved family in their prayers.