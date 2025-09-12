KABESHA IS INSULTING CITIZENS WHOSE SWEAT SUSTAINS THE PRIVILEGES HE ENJOYS – Antonio  Mwanza

KABESHA IS INSULTING CITIZENS WHOSE SWEAT SUSTAINS THE PRIVILEGES HE ENJOYS – Antonio Mourinho Mwanza





He writes



When the Attorney General of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Mulilo Kabesha, carelessly brands our people as “lazy,” he insults the very citizens whose sweat sustains the privileges he enjoys.

Every day, long before dawn, ordinary Zambians rise—farmers in the fields at 04:00, marketeers braving the dust and sun to sell a tomato, bus drivers and conductors fighting through traffic, students burning the midnight candle for exams, and workers scraping a living in offices, factories, and on the streets. These are not the marks of a lazy people; they are the marks of a resilient nation surviving against all odds.



What Mr. Kabesha calls “laziness” is, in truth, a struggle against an unfair system where those in government corridors live off free taxpayers’ money while the majority fight tooth and nail to feed their families. It is the height of arrogance and insensitivity for a man paid by the very people he mocks to demean their sacrifice.





The Zambian people deserve leaders who recognize their hard work, not opportunists who mock their suffering from positions of privilege.

Attorney General Kabesha’s remarks are not only wrong—they are an insult to the dignity, resilience, and determination of our people.





Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

President

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

12/09/2025